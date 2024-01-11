Seegrid's ISMS Attains ISO 27001:2013 Certification

Seegrid Corporation, a leading autonomous mobile robot (AMR) provider for material handling, proudly announces that its Information Security Management System is now certified as being in conformity with ISO 27001:13, by SRI Quality Systems Registrar. ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This achievement reinforces Seegrid's commitment to ensuring the highest standards of data security and protection for its customers.

ISO 27001:2013 is a comprehensive framework that sets out the criteria for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS within the context of the organization's overall business risks. By obtaining this certification, Seegrid demonstrates its dedication to safeguarding sensitive information and upholding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.

“By registering our ISO 2700:2013 conformant information security management system, we enhance the trust of our stakeholders in the face of evolving cybersecurity threats. This investment in information security safeguards our assets and positions us as a reliable and trustworthy partner,” said Steve Barto, Chief Financial Officer. “As we continue to innovate and grow, ISO 2700:2013 is cemented as a cornerstone in our commercial strategy, providing a solid foundation for sustainable business success.”

The registration process involved a rigorous evaluation of Seegrid's information security policies, procedures, and controls by an accredited third-party certification body. The successful completion of this assessment is a testament to the company's robust information security practices and its commitment to continuous improvement.

"We are thrilled to announce our ISO 27001:2013 ISMS registration, a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing a secure environment for our customers' data," said Clayton Mathis, Director of Information Technology. "This achievement reflects Seegrid’s dedication to uphold the highest standards of information security and demonstrates that our customers can trust us with their valuable data."

What our ISO 27001:2013 ISMS Registration Means for Seegrid Customers:

Enhanced Data Security: The certification signifies that Seegrid has implemented rigorous security measures to protect customer data from unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, and destruction.

Risk Management: The ISO 27001:2013 standard requires a systematic approach to risk management. Seegrid has identified and assessed information security risks, and will continually implement measures to mitigate these risks effectively.

Compliance Assurance: Customers can have confidence that Seegrid complies with international best practices for information security management, ensuring adherence to legal, regulatory, and contractual obligations.

Continuous Improvement: The certification process includes a commitment to continual improvement. Seegrid will regularly assess and enhance its information security management practices to stay ahead of emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

Customer Trust and Confidence: ISO 27001:2013 certification reinforces Seegrid's dedication to maintaining the trust and confidence of its customers by prioritizing the security of their sensitive information.

Seegrid remains at the forefront of industry standards, and the ISO 27001:2013 certification is a testament to its unwavering commitment to data security. As the company continues to evolve, customers can trust that their information is in safe hands

About ISO 27001:2013:

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an international standard that provides a framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). The standard helps organizations manage the security of assets, such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details, or information entrusted by third parties.

About Seegrid:

Seegrid combines autonomous mobile robots, enterprise software, and best-in-class services for a complete, connected material handling automation solution. With millions of autonomous production miles driven, Seegrid Palion™ AMRs are reliable, flexible, and proven. The world’s largest manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies rely on Seegrid to automate material flow in highly complex environments. From project design through deployment, change management, user training, and data-driven consultation, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating automation initiatives today and into the future.

