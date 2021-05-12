Mojix Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

Mojix, a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Retail markets, today announced that it has received ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This certification demonstrates Mojix’s continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures you that the security of your data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization.



ISO 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Mojix’s certification was issued by A-lign, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States on successful completion of a formal audit process. This certification is evidence that Mojix has met rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its SaaS-based software platforms.

A-lign, an independent, third-party auditor, found Mojix to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. A-lign is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. Mojix has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

“Our teams have always embraced proven software maturity models, whether SaaS maturity levels, ISO certifications or Agile development. And information security is at the heart of all models, across all Mojix back office, product development and SaaS operations,” said Gus Rivera, Chief Technology Officer at Mojix. “Our teams are proud to work with the ISO-27001 community to continue and expand our role in keeping customer and end-user data safe and secure.”

About Mojix

Mojix is a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Retail. The firm is leading the way in item-level traceability solutions utilizing its high security, globally scalable cloud-hosted SaaS platform. Founded in 2004, the company has deep domain expertise in serialization technologies such as RFID, NFC, and print based marking systems. Mojix builds business intelligence from event-triggered actions tracking billions of unique identities, following item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the seamlessly integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce major risks and enhance their customer experience. With offices across the US, Latin America and Europe, Mojix is now a recognized expert in end-to-end, item-level track and trace, product authentication and automated inventory management.