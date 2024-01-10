Trucking app names top U.S. truck stops

Trucker Path, a developer of mobile apps and services for the trucking industry, has released its annual list of the best truck stops in the country, a ranking of the top places for drivers to stop based on each facility’s offerings and customer service.

The annual list is based on feedback from drivers who utilize the Trucker Path app, which provides navigation services as well as up-to-date information on truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices, weigh station status, and truck scale and wash locations, among other services. Trucker Path gathered more than 34 million in-app ratings and reviews from nearly 1 million drivers over the past 12 months to determine the Top 100 truck stops. Breakout “Top 5” lists of truck stops include the chain and independent locations with the highest ratings in their respective categories.

Davenport, Iowa, Kwik Star #1071 ranked first overall for the second straight year and also ranked first in the chain category. Discount Truck Parking of Pompano Beach, Florida, ranked first in the independent category.

“Being named to the list of Top Truck Stops means they are the best of the best,” Chris Oliver, Trucker Path’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement announcing the rankings Wednesday. “... With over 12,000 truck stops and roughly 11,000 additional fueling locations on our app for drivers to rate, this is a huge accomplishment, and those facilities should be exceptionally proud. Providing this recognition and highlighting these top truck stops is part of our mission to help make truckers’ lives on the road easier and more comfortable.”

Stops are rated based on a range of offerings, including clean showers and well lit parking to onsite restaurants, healthy food options, drivers lounges, and friendly staff, according to Trucker Path.