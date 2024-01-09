Carolina Handling Approved as DOD Skillbridge Partner

Carolina Handling has been approved by the U.S. Department of Defense as a DOD SkillBridge Authorized Organization to provide job training opportunities for military service members transitioning to the civilian workforce.

DOD SkillBridge allows active-duty service members and select groups of the National Guard and Reserves within 180 days of their separation date the opportunity to gain civilian work experience through job training, employment skills training, apprenticeships and internships and gives industry partners access to a highly trained and motivated workforce at no cost.

“Being approved as a DOD SkillBridge partner is an exciting step for Carolina Handling and our recruiting team,” said Corporate Recruiter Catie Beth Bishop. “Hiring continues to be a challenge in all verticals, but especially competitive in the field service technician position. DOD SkillBridge is a cost-effective talent acquisition pipeline that provides access to highly trained individuals with technical skills and strong teamwork and leadership experience.”

Service members participating in SkillBridge programs continue receiving their military compensation and benefits, allowing employers time to evaluate the service member's suitability for future employment. Service members can be granted up to 180 days of permissive duty to focus solely on training full-time with approved industry partners.

Almost 13 percent of Carolina Handling associates served or are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. In November 2023, Carolina Handling was named a veteran friendly employer by the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs. Also in 2023, the company became a participant in Recruit Military, a national platform that connects employers to military job seekers via services such as contingency recruiting, career fairs and job boards.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast’s leading integrated material handling solutions providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers, along with parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, Greensboro, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, South Carolina. The company has more than 770 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.