Data Moves Freight. Getting Ready for ICS-2

The complexity of the international trade ecosystem is increasing, emphasizing the significance of data in efficiently moving goods. In this context, the EU’s Import Control System 2 (ICS-2) plays a crucial role as it oversees the analysis of safety and security risks for goods entering the European Union.

To enhance its functionality, ICS-2 will introduce several new features. These include a centralized platform for submitting advance cargo information, a risk assessment system, a secure messaging system, and a more flexible framework.

Consequently, the truck, rail, and ocean transportation sectors must establish the necessary infrastructure and processes to submit advanced cargo information through the ICS-2 system. The system will be operational for Vessel Operators on June 3, 2024, and for House Bill Filers on December 4, 2024.

Additionally, it is important to note that all goods entering the EU, regardless of their origin or destination, are required to undergo ICS-2 filing. This filing necessitates a comprehensive set of Entry Summary Declaration (ENS) data for goods moving across the EU border. The specific deadlines for filing vary based on the mode of transportation and origin.

The success of ICS-2 relies heavily on overcoming technology and connectivity challenges. As it encompasses cargo from around the world bound for the EU, accessibility via a web browser is essential. Additionally, it introduces a global standard for supply chain and transportation data, mandating that all relevant data be transmitted to the destination customs agency 24 hours prior to loading on board the vessel.

As a result, ICS-2 is set to transform the management of goods in the EU, enhancing customs security and safeguarding the internal market. Embracing its demands can be a daunting task, therefore, it is prudent to explore import-export platforms for a seamless transition. Accurate and timely data plays a crucial role in ensuring compliant, seamless, and dependable freight transportation.