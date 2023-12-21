David Peacock Among Arkansas' 250 Most Influential Leaders

JONESBORO, Ark.—Hytrol President David Peacock has been selected as one of Arkansas’ most influential leaders in 2023 by Arkansas Business. Leaders are chosen for this distinction based on their influence over the way Arkansans live, learn and do business across the state.

Peacock said, “I’m honored to be recognized as part of this influential group. This distinction reflects all the great work Hytrol does in our community, and I’m proud to be part of a company that places such a high value on giving back.”

Since 2014, Peacock has been the President of Hytrol and led the company through several record-breaking years. The company has undergone a tremendous amount of growth including an upgraded Technology Center in 2019, the addition of another manufacturing facility in Fort Smith in 2021 and a new distribution center in October of 2023.

Chairman of Hytrol’s Board of Director’s Robert Jones said, “No group of Arkansas leaders can be complete without David. His leadership is directly responsible for the growth Hytrol has enjoyed the last several years, including the expansion to Fort Smith. Just like the Marine he is, David gets the most out of his team and always accomplishes the mission. He’s a man of integrity who exemplifies each of Hytrol’s core values. David never met our founder, Tom Loberg, but the way he approaches his job one would think he knew him intimately. We are proud to have David as our president and look forward to continued prosperity under his guidance.”

In addition to his presidential duties at Hytrol, Peacock is a member of the Arkansas Research Alliance Board of Trustees and serves on the Hytrol Board of Directors. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and received his bachelor’s degree from The Citadel and a master’s degree from Webster University.

About Arkansas Business:

Arkansas Business is a weekly business journal that highlights business news and leaders throughout Arkansas. The 250 list includes CEOs, Presidents, Board Members and other Arkansas leaders in fields ranging from industry to healthcare.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.