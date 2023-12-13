AscendTMS Adds Industry-First Legal Center Backed By Taylor Nelson PL

Tampa, Florida – December 13, 2023 – AscendTMS and Taylor Nelson PL are proud to introduce the AscendTMS Legal Center, powered by Taylor Nelson, PL. With the launch of this Legal Center, AscendTMS adds another first to its transportation platform and becomes the first ever TMS to contain a Legal Center feature to provide direct access to a professional transportation lawyer.

The Legal Center is supported by the transportation and logistics law firm of Taylor Nelson PL. As further detailed inside AscendTMS, paid subscribers of AscendTMS who are first introduced to Taylor Nelson PL through the Legal Center will gain access to special benefits such as free initial consultations, reduced retainers, and discounts on specified legal services. No other TMS on the planet offers a feature like this!

Even more important than the financial benefits and ease of access, AscendTMS user won’t have to rely on local law firms that may be unfamiliar with the specific laws, regulations, and industry practices that govern and impact their logistics or transportation business. Instead, subscribers can correspond directly through the AscendTMS Legal Center with specialized transportation and logistics lawyers who are intimately familiar with those specialized requirements and understand the industry and the risks and opportunities facing their business. From transportation contracts, cargo claims, and freight pay disputes to insurance renewals and merger and acquisition opportunities, and everything in between, paid subscribers of AscendTMS will have the ability to seek immediate legal counsel from leading logistics counsel…with just a few clicks!

Tim Higham, founder and CEO of AscendTMS, said; “Brokers and carriers need specialized legal professionals, and they often need them yesterday. So, in developing this one-of-a-kind Legal Center, it was important for AscendTMS not to just find some general practice law firm, but to find the leading firm with lawyers dedicated to, and experienced in, transportation and logistics law that can come in on day one and provide real guidance and solutions to our users. With Taylor Nelson’s partners having decades of combined in-house legal transportation experience, serving as general counsel and associate general counsel to TL carriers, LTL carriers, brokers, and large shippers and in government roles, we knew that Taylor Nelson was the leading transportation law firm, and the only choice to be included in AscendTMS.”

Bryan Nelson, a partner with Taylor Nelson PL, celebrated the benefits of the Legal Center, saying, “The AscendTMS Legal Center is a truly groundbreaking feature, and Tim and his team have created something amazing and beneficial for its users. I believe it will provide immense value to the transportation and logistics industry by tearing down the barriers to representation and making it easy and efficient for industry participants to quickly connect with and receive counsel and guidance from attorneys laser focused on transportation and logistics law. Our team is so proud to lead this Legal Center and provide our services to AscendTMS subscribers. What differentiates AscendTMS from other TMS providers, and allows for this innovative approach to be successful, is the day-in and day-out use of AscendTMS by the owners, executives, and other decisions makers of the motor carriers, brokers, freight forwarders, and shippers using AscendTMS.”

AscendTMS and Taylor Nelson understand that EVERYONE in the transportation and logistics industry needs legal representation on a regular basis. So, whether you need a shipper contract reviewed, assistance with defending or filing a cargo claim, counsel regarding a coverage dispute with your insurer, or help in the defense of a motor vehicle accident, with just a few clicks, the AscendTMS Legal Center makes specialized transportation counsel available to you saving you time from having to track down lawyers that understand the business you’re in!

If your business could benefit from this truly revolutionary Legal Center or any of the countless other features of AscendTMS, sign up and subscribe today at TheFreeTMS.com.

Legal Disclaimer: Contacting Taylor Nelson PL through AscendTMS does not create an attorney-client relationship. Information you submit via AscendTMS to Taylor Nelson PL may not be considered confidential or protected and no attorney client relationship shall be established unless and until Taylor Nelson’s formal engagement letter is signed. Offices Winter Haven, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Jacksonville, FL, and Maimi, FL.

For More Information Contact:

Chris Parker - AscendTMS

(813) 681-5000 x1344

CParker@InMotionGlobal.com

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides their free and award-winning Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in over 30 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com. Expertise

About Taylor Nelson PL

Taylor Nelson is a boutique transportation and logistics law firm with real industry experience and a national practice. We know the trucking industry and understand the law of transportation, logistics, and overall supply chain management — and most importantly, of business. Our firm brings together the power of a strong and nimble legal practice and deep transportation industry understanding. We are proud to represent the hard-working businesses that manufacture, arrange, transport, and insure the staples of this country. Our clients include motor carriers, brokers, a