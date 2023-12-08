Logistics Plus arranges gas pipe delivery to war-torn Ukraine

The transportation, logistics, and supply chain solution provider Logistics Plus Inc. today said it had managed the delivery of the first non-grain, U.S.-managed ship to Ukraine’s Port of Chornomorsk since the onset of the its war with Russia.

The Erie, Pennsylvania-based third party logistics provider (3PL) said the shipment comprised 22,000 tons of gas pipes, and required over 1,000 trucks to make the final, successful deliveries over land. The pipes are being used in support of the reconstruction and development of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to Logistics Plus, the delivery became more challenging when Ukraine's Black Sea ports were cut off during the project's execution, as the Russian government withdrew from an international agreement securing port access for humanitarian reasons, and renewed its bombings of Ukraine's port infrastructure and vessels.

To work around that problem, Logistics Plus rerouted an earlier shipment through Romania's Constanta Port. Once there, workers moved the gas pipes from the ship onto dozens of barges, and lastly onto trucks to reach various end destinations across Ukraine. Most recently, the company delivered the final shipment of these materials directly to Ukraine's Black Sea Port of Chornomorsk in late November, with the final truckloads making deliveries this week.

"This operation stands as a testament to the ability of Logistics Plus to handle complex logistical challenges and our unique global risk management capabilities," Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO of Logistics Plus, said in a release. "It underscores our dedication to delivering solutions in challenging environments, driven by a unified effort across our international teams in Turkey, China, Poland, the USA, and, of course, Ukraine, where LP's team of over 70 people continues to be a key part of our global business, as well as an inspiration to us all."

