EU Commission: DACHSER may take over FERCAM business

A milestone has been reached: The EU Commission has approved DACHSER's acquisition of 80 percent of FERCAM's groupage and contract logistics business in Italy.

Following a competition review, the Commission has approved the proposed establishment of a joint venture. Following the green light from the competition authorities, nothing now stands in the way of the establishment of “DACHSER & FERCAM Italia S.r.l.”

"We now have certainty. With the expected and timely approval of the European competition authorities, FERCAM can now carve out its groupage and contract logistics activities and transfer them to the new joint venture," explains Alexander Tonn, COO Road Logistics at DACHSER. "DACHSER & FERCAM Italia will start operations as planned in January 2024. In addition, we can now discuss and define future processes and corporate structures in more detail".

DACHSER & FERCAM Italia will initially employ 920 people at 46 locations in Italy. Following the start-up and test phase in the spring, DACHSER will take over 80 percent of the shares as agreed.