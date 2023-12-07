Signode Showcases Automation Solutions and Total Support Services at MODEX

Held at the Georgia World Congress Center March 11-13. Those who stop by booth B1411 can expect a preview of Signode’s two-pronged approach to solving customer challenges: Innovative packaging and automation solutions backed by comprehensive application testing, and a robust post-installation service and support program.



Highlights at MODEX include:



Automation Equipment and Protective Packaging

Whether you’re looking to upgrade a single machine or automate your entire production line, Signode offers thoughtful and customizable solutions to build a system that meets your operation’s specific needs. By utilizing its broad portfolio of protective transit packaging solutions, Signode assists its customers across industries in achieving optimal outcomes. An expansive portfolio includes semi- and fully automated equipment, robotics and other packaging machinery to protect products on their transit journey from the production line to their final destination. Solutions include:

● Automation Systems, including Palletizers/Depalletizers, AMRs, ASRS

● Protective Packaging

● Case Packaging Equipment

● Strapping Equipment and Consumables

● Stretch Wrapping and Hooding Equipment and Consumables



An Industry-Leading Approach

Signode takes partnerships seriously, working with customers to discover underlying needs and delivering tailored solutions to meet specific requirements. Its innovations in transit packaging equipment and consumables are driven by customer and industry trends, which is why Signode has expanded its offering to include total customer support beyond the equipment. Providing customizable resources designed to promote success, confidence, and knowledge are what truly sets Signode apart in the marketplace. Customers have access to Signode’s Packaging Plus Reliability Services, which employs more than 500 field service engineers and technicians around the world who utilize the latest technology, tools, and training to keep customers' packaging equipment operating at peak performance.

Signode also offers a hands-on approach at their Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Roselle, IL. Customers have access to a product showroom, where they can see Signode’s portfolio come to life, the ISTA-Certified Packaging Lab, and Factory Acceptance Testing space. At the industry’s marquee transit packaging testing facility, real-world transit and environmental conditions are simulated to show how Signode machines adeptly handle and package your specific products before making a purchasing decision, and FAT testing determines that your investment will integrate with existing equipment.

The Signode team looks forward to meeting you at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta.

About Signode

Signode is the $2+ billion global Transit Packaging Division of Crown Holdings, Inc., with more than 95 manufacturing facilities and 9,000 employees worldwide. The breadth and depth of Signode’s experience and product portfolio allows the company to offer the resources, reach, and vision to provide transit packaging solutions for the smallest local customers to the largest global customers.