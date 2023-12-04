UPS to build automated sorting hub at Hong Kong airport

Logistics service provider UPS plans to build a new package sorting hub at the Hong Kong International Airport and near the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, saying the facility will improve service to customers and enhance the company’s operations in Asia.

With a size about four times larger than UPS’ current facility at that location, the hub will deliver a five-fold jump in processing capacity, handling some 15,000 packages per hour, UPS said.

The hub is expected to be completed by 2028 and will be built on a land parcel of 215,000 square feet with direct access to aircraft. The fully automated facility is being designed to handle close to 1 million tons of annual capacity, using technology such as six-sided camera bar-code scanning and CT technology x-ray scanners.

According to Atlanta-based UPS, the hub will serve as UPS Hong Kong’s main facility for processing and sorting imports, exports, and transshipments, to and from Europe, the U.S., and other parts of Asia. That investment will give UPS and its customers around the world more reliable connectivity to Hong Kong, the growing Asia Pacific consumer market, and the Greater Bay Area, which comprises Hong Kong, Macau, and nine municipalities in southern China’s Guangdong Province.

It is part of a broader series of investment in recent years including network and facility enhancements across Asia, including Singapore, Japan, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and the Philippines. UPS also launched UPS Premier, a ‘white glove’ shipping service targeted at healthcare customers who require precision logistics for patient-critical, time- and temperature-sensitive products. UPS Premier is now available in seven countries in Asia, including Hong Kong, with more locations planned for launch next year.

“Hong Kong continues to be an engine of growth and a critical part of UPS’s global smart logistics network,” Daryl Tay, president of UPS North Asia District, said in a release. “This new hub, along with our existing operations at Shenzhen Bao An Airport, demonstrate our continued commitment to Asia. We will continue to invest in areas of our network that bring unique value to our customers and create additional growth opportunities for UPS.”

