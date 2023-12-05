NOBLELIFT North America Introduces a New Series of LPG Pneumatic Forklifts.

The FL4P50N-70N Series 5,000 to 7,000lb capacity LPG pneumatic forklifts are highly efficient and durable and are designed to move high volumes and big loads reliably. The mast system, front/rear axles, chassis and overhead guard are engineered for the toughest conditions. Applications can include lumber yards, brick and stone distribution centers, specialized warehouses and heavy-duty manufacturing facilities. These high performance, low maintenance forklifts deliver improved productivity while ensuring operator com-fort throughout the entire shift.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

RELIABILITY AND SAFETY

Heavy-duty steel chassis, axles, mast and overhead guard deliver high strength and stability for high lifting heights and heavy loads.

The radiator’s plate fin heat dissipation system keeps the engine running reliably, even in the most demanding applications.

Intelligent buffering effectively protects the ground and cargo from damage while forks descend to the ground.

Operator Presence System (OPS) — When operator is not in seat, the hydraulic lift and tilt controls automatically lock out and traveling is disabled.

Cast axles increase the bearing load and improves the truck structure, while prolonging vehicle service life.

A durable controller that integrates all electrical components is protected from temperature, water and vibration.

GREAT VISIBILITY. ERGONOMIC. QUIET.

Mast layout is optimized for a wide view and clear visibility while operating.

The large, ergonomic cab and user-friendly design ensures operator comfort throughout the entire work shift. Low entrance height provides operator easy and safe access.

A deluxe suspension, fully adjustable seat reduces vibration to the driver to effectively reduce driver fatigue for all sizes of operators.

On-Demand Fully Hydrostatic Power Steering (FHPS) guarantees smooth steering, preventing over-run and kick-back. Spinner knob allows easier one-handed steering.

The angle of the steering column is easily adjusted with a lever on the left-hand side of the steering column.

Equipped with LED lamps: LED rear work lights, headlights, strobe and safety blue light. Bright light with low power consumption provides excellent visibility.

Optimized pedal position gives operator comfort throughout the entire work shift while reducing operator fatigue.

(2) USB connectors for charging and powering of additional devices during operations.

Angled exit ports direct engine air away from the operator and the cab to help operators stay cool.

Automotive-style levers for headlights and turn signals operate like a car. Easy and intuitive operating controls shorten learning time.

EASY MAINTENANCE

Gain rapid access to engine and other components with an air spring assisted engine cover and integrated hood lock. Opens wide to allow for complete access.

Automobile-style brake fluid system makes it simple to add and check the brake fluid.

Radiator cover fasteners are easily turned by hand to enable quick inspection or servicing.

Air cleaning system with tangential intake and double seal with safety filter is durable, corrosion-free, and vibration-resistant It provides optimal filter efficiency and lower intake resistance.

Modular frame is designed based on the same chassis as the NOBLELIFT Diesel and Electric fork-lifts. Main components and configurations are the same. Spare parts inventory is minimized to re-duce service and maintenance costs.

HIGH EFFICIENCY AND PERFORMANCE

Equipped with a Hyundai L4KB Engine - 60.8 HP/2,600 rpm

High performance, durability and excellent fuel efficiency.

Type: L3 Model: L4KB Number of cylinders: 4 Bore x Stroke: 88mm x 97mm Displacement: 2.4L / 2359cc Rated output: 45.4(60.8hp)/2600kw/rpm Rated torque: 178.9/2000N.m/rpm

Powerful high-output engine provides excellent acceleration, gradeability and fast travel speed.

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

NOBLELIFT’s LPG engines meet the tough EPA Tier IV Final and EU Stage V emission regulations for engine exhaust emissions.

NOBLELIFT has used environment friendly materials when possible — Including non-asbestos brake shoes and a new type of sealing gasket. We are committed to pursuing a clean environment.

For more information, visit www.nobleliftna.com/fl4p50-60-70n.

