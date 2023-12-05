NOBLELIFT North America Introduces a New Series of LPG Pneumatic Forklifts.

The FL4P50N-70N Series 5,000 to 7,000lb capacity LPG pneumatic forklifts are highly efficient and durable and are designed to move high volumes and big loads reliably. The mast system, front/rear axles, chassis and overhead guard are engineered for the toughest conditions. Applications can include lumber yards, brick and stone distribution centers, specialized warehouses and heavy-duty manufacturing facilities. These high performance, low maintenance forklifts deliver improved productivity while ensuring operator com-fort throughout the entire shift.
RELIABILITY AND SAFETY
GREAT VISIBILITY. ERGONOMIC. QUIET.
EASY MAINTENANCE
HIGH EFFICIENCY AND PERFORMANCE
ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY
About Noblelift
NOBLELIFT® North America (www.nobleliftna.com) is a global leader in Lithium technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more. Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers, tow tractors, scrubbers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more. NOBLELIFT North America builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support.
