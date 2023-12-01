Amazon to expand AWS Supply Chain platform

Amazon Web Services (AWS) this week announced four new capabilities for its AWS Supply Chain platform, saying the features will enable expanded supply planning, collaboration, sustainability, and generative AI capabilities when they launch in 2024.
Those capabilities will support upstream supply chain processes—such as supplier orders—making it possible for an entirely new set of customers, including manufacturers, to benefit from the service, Amazon said.
The four updates include:
“Customers are excited that we're making our extensive supply chain experience available to them as a managed service. That, combined with our industry leading analytics and ML means customers can now track and plan for products more predictably, from manufacturing facilities to final points of distribution,” Diego Pantoja-Navajas, vice president of AWS Supply Chain, said in a release. “With AWS Supply Chain, our customers have been able to increase inventory visibility and execute on insights to mitigate supply chain risks, reduce cost, and improve customer satisfaction. And thanks to the power of generative AI, customers can ask Amazon Q in AWS Supply Chain what is happening across their supply chains and receive intelligent, conversational answers to complex questions.”
