Amazon to expand AWS Supply Chain platform

Amazon Web Services (AWS) this week announced four new capabilities for its AWS Supply Chain platform, saying the features will enable expanded supply planning, collaboration, sustainability, and generative AI capabilities when they launch in 2024.

Those capabilities will support upstream supply chain processes—such as supplier orders—making it possible for an entirely new set of customers, including manufacturers, to benefit from the service, Amazon said.

The four updates include:

AWS Supply Chain Supply Planning offers specialized models to accurately forecast and plan purchase of raw materials, components, and finished goods to improve in-stock rates across customers’ supply chains

AWS Supply Chain N-Tier Visibility helps customers publish forecasts and confirm orders with multiple tiers of suppliers, improving the accuracy of planning and execution of processes

AWS Supply Chain Sustainability provides a single, auditable way to request and collect carbon emissions and other compliance data from suppliers

Amazon Q, a generative AI-powered assistant in AWS Supply Chain that can summarize and highlight key risks, and visualize “what if” scenarios to optimize supply chain decisions

“Customers are excited that we're making our extensive supply chain experience available to them as a managed service. That, combined with our industry leading analytics and ML means customers can now track and plan for products more predictably, from manufacturing facilities to final points of distribution,” Diego Pantoja-Navajas, vice president of AWS Supply Chain, said in a release. “With AWS Supply Chain, our customers have been able to increase inventory visibility and execute on insights to mitigate supply chain risks, reduce cost, and improve customer satisfaction. And thanks to the power of generative AI, customers can ask Amazon Q in AWS Supply Chain what is happening across their supply chains and receive intelligent, conversational answers to complex questions.”

