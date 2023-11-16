Roambee Announces Strategic Expansion Through a Joint Venture with Central Soft

SANTA CLARA, California, November 14, 2023 Roambee, the global real-time supply chain visibility and intelligence provider, announced a joint venture with Central Soft, a renowned Japanese software and services company. This collaboration marks the beginning of a groundbreaking digital transformation journey for the Japanese supply chain, as enterprises in Japan seek to embrace the latest technological advancements in supply chain artificial intelligence (AI) & sensor-driven visibility to enhance business operations.

On the partnership, Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Roambee, stated, "Japan is an emerging market with enormous potential for digital transformation in the supply chain industry. We have been thrilled to witness the enthusiastic reception of the Roambee solution in Japan, where Global 2000 customers are already benefiting from our technology. To ensure Roambee's success in Japan, it is crucial to address the specific requirements of Japanese customers. This includes localization, value-added services on top of the platform, and custom applications tailored to Japanese business practices and supply chain operations."

By combining Roambee's cutting-edge, AI-powered supply chain intelligence with Central Soft's decades of experience and in-depth knowledge of the Japanese business landscape, this joint venture is poised to revolutionize how enterprises in Japan manage and optimize their supply chains.

"Our joint venture with Roambee is a strategic leap forward for Central Soft in leading supply chain innovation in Japan. This partnership will redefine how enterprises in Japan manage their supply chains, equipping them with the intelligence and visibility required to remain competitive in today's fast-paced world. Our deep expertise in the enterprise software & services space, coupled with Roambee's cutting-edge technology, empowers us to deliver tailor-made supply chain solutions that precisely meet the unique needs of Japanese enterprises," said Kentaro Koga, CEO of Central Soft.

The synergy between Central Soft and Roambee enables both companies to quickly adapt to market requirements and exceed the expectations of Japanese customers. The partnership serves two primary customer groups: global customers seeking to leverage Roambee's solutions in Japan, and local Japanese customers eager to embark on their digital transformation journey.

The joint venture caters to industries such as pharmaceutical companies, life sciences, food and beverage, chemicals, the automotive industry, and the retail sector. These sectors will experience transformative solutions that are customized to their specific needs, from digital tracking to localized language support and beyond.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the supply chain technology landscape, as Roambee and Central Soft stand at the forefront of digital transformation in Japan and the APAC region. With a shared vision and a commitment to excellence, they are set to revolutionize the way businesses operate and manage their supply chains in this key technology market.

About Roambee

Roambee is a supply chain visibility & intelligence provider enabling on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, order-to-cash cycles, business efficiencies, sustainability, and automating logistics with Roambee's real-time insights & foresights. More than 50 of them are the top 100 global companies in the Pharma, Food, Electronics, Chemicals, Automotive, Packaging & Containers, and Logistics sectors. Roambee's innovative AI-powered platform, and end-to-end monitoring solutions, deliver reliable business signals built on item-level, firsthand IoT sensor data and non-sensor inputs. The outcome is 70% better multimodal ETAs, OTIF deliveries, 80%+ cold chain compliance, and more, including 4X+ ROI on supply chain asset performance.

About Central Soft

Central Soft is a leading software and services company in Japan that excels in System Development, Infrastructure Construction, and IT Operations Management. Central Soft has a proven track record of delivering tailor-made solutions across various industries, including finance, manufacturing, distribution, and public sectors. It is known for constructing flexible and reliable infrastructure environments that adapt to ever-evolving technologies and diverse client needs. We deliver tailor-made solutions across various industries with a focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology.