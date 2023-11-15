Dermody Properties Announces an Acquisition in Atlanta

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. – Dermody Properties—a diversified private equity investment management company focused exclusively on the national logistics real estate sector—is pleased to announce the development of LogistiCenter℠ at Bright Star, a planned two-building industrial project that will feature a combined 181,000 square feet of logistics space.



LogistiCenter℠ at Bright Star is located in the Interstate 20 West Atlanta submarket, in the City of Douglasville, along the Bright Star Connector. Each state-of-the-art facility will be divisible by up to three tenants, and construction will begin in early 2024.



“The property is strategically positioned to provide local and regional businesses a Class A industrial product that does not currently exist in the market,” said Wes Hardy, Southeast Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “Prospective customers will also benefit greatly from immediate access to I-20 and a deep labor pool.”



Building 1, on the north side of the Bright Star Connector, will be a 113,400 SF LEED certified rear-load facility. The building’s specifications include a 32’ clear height, 50’ x 45’ column spacing with a 60’ speed bay, 28 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, approximately 90 car parking spaces and ESFR fire protection.



Building 2, on the south side of the Bright Star Connector, will be a 68,040 SF LEED certified rear-load facility. The building will feature a 32’ clear height, 40’ x 54’ column spacing with a 60’ speed bay, 26 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, approximately 50 car parking spaces and ESFR fire protection.



“Businesses that lease industrial space in the I-20 West Atlanta submarket are incredibly diverse because of the undeniable benefits of conducting business in the region,” said Tim Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Dermody Properties. “Combined with Atlanta’s low business costs, strong workforce and robust infrastructure, there are numerous incentives for potential customers considering the submarket.”



Dermody Properties was represented in this transaction by Mason Marsteller of Hughes Commercial Real Estate.



Dermody Properties currently has five properties available in its Southeast Region, offering over 1 million SF of state-of-the-art logistics space. The facility, 210 Interstate South Drive, will be available for occupancy in Q1 2024. Another facility, 3640 Royal South Boulevard, will be available for occupancy in Q3 2024. LogistiCenter℠ at Bright Star Building 1 and Building 2, along with LogistiCenter℠ at Monroe Crossing, are currently available for pre-leasing with occupancy in late 2024. For more information, please visit the region page on the Dermody Properties website.

