The safety imperative for ESG

With growing emphasis on the implementation of robust corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies, safety technology specialists at Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME) are highlighting the core role of safety.

For more than two decades AME has been providing high-performance, adaptable solutions for industrial applications that actively prevent occupational injuries. Deployed across a range of sectors including tunnelling and construction, logistics, and industrial plants, the use of AME technology is a positive choice to reduce injuries and ensure the best possible ESG outcomes.

Workplace safety is a key area of concern and spans across all areas of an enterprise, as well as institutions, associations, and regulatory authorities. It is also an issue that can end up in the news, potentially negatively influencing public opinion, and prompting significant regulatory action, among other damaging outcomes. Under these circumstances, the role of safety in meeting ESG commitments cannot be overstated.

For those enterprises that are committed to workplace safety as part of their ESG strategy, the choice of the right partner is critical. To achieve their goals, occupational health and safety must be fully integrated into corporate ESG frameworks and partnering with a leading solutions-based organisation like AME can offer the right support to elevate corporate safety and keep the focus on people. Corporates that have already elected that approach include Chiesi farmaceutici, and Technogym, among many others.

Alongside the ethical imperative to prevent injuries and preserve life, the use of AME solutions yields substantial corporate benefits too. For example, there is the potential for legal jeopardy by not implementing enforceable rules and laws designed to protect employees. Workplace injuries also result in economic impacts by causing workplace stoppages and problems with internal and external stakeholders, as well as issues with employee retention and recruitment. Reputational damage can be catastrophic for brands should they be perceived as indifferent to employee health and welfare. Investors too are increasingly recognizing the importance of safety in their decision-making processes. It is growing increasingly clear that those corporates with robust policies in place are regarded as generally more responsible and thus more attractive to investors given the business approach to risk management.

Claudio Salvador, President, and CEO at AME, explains: “Responsibility to employee safety is a long-term commitment and the choice to deploy the right solution makes all the difference. People’s safety must come first because it’s sustainable, it’s responsible and it’s possible. Our ambition is to help enterprises large and small achieve the next level of safety culture and reach their ESG goals in the most streamlined and efficient way, in particular, those aspects that involve the health and safety environment”.

Ultimately, nothing is more important than people’s lives and by investing in research and smart technology, AME provides highly innovative solutions that make a real impact. As Salvador concludes: “We believe in the power of strong acts and by partnering with other visionary, bold and smart brands to gain the maximum benefit from our integrated safety and security solutions, we can support enterprises to become a safe and sustainable place to work for everyone”.

SAFETY WORKS: Good for people, good for business.

Download the video here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NA3jS7Vsx5vorYFmoITapQt-SuiidVc0/view

About Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME)

Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME) is a Florentine company that has been developing technological solutions for Safety & Security since 1999. Thanks to its futuristic vision and continuous innovation, AME has become a real leader in the field of active safety, exporting its products all over the world. The company aims to create technological innovation to protect the operator and bring the concept of active prevention in all types of working environments, through the values of innovation, excellence and partnership that are the foundation on which the company's philosophy is built.

Advanced Microwave Engineering S.r.l.

Via Lucca 50-54, 50142 FIRENZE, Italy

Tel. +39 055 73921

https://www.ameol.it/

Media contact:

Priya Sharma

BCM Public Relations Ltd.

+44 203 409 5090

p.sharma@bcmpublicrelations.com