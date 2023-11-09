FreightWise buys Kuebix TMS platform from Trimble

Transportation technology provider FreightWise LLC has acquired the Kuebix transportation management system (TMS) platform from logistics technology vendor Trimble, the companies said today.

According to Brentwood, Tennessee-based FreightWise, the acquisition enables it to provide expanded, high-value managed services that address a broader range of clients’ shipping needs. The new owner says it will continue to invest in the Kuebix product suite, providing stability and continuity for existing Kuebix customers.

“By integrating Kuebix’s powerful technology into the FreightWise platform, we can offer customers an even more robust suite of solutions tailored to their unique supply chain needs,” FreightWise said in a blog post. “For new clients, we now provide a one-stop shop for both TMS software and our specialized managed services. For existing FreightWise customers, we can further optimize solutions by layering Kuebix’s capabilities on top of the supply chain expertise and transportation management services you’ve already become accustomed to.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kuebix had been a unit of Westminster, Colorado-based Trimble, which bought the firm in 2020 with plans to fold it into its Transportation Sector division alongside other recent acquisitions.



