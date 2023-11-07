Toyota Material Handling Launches New Electric Pneumatic Forklifts

Toyota Material Handling (TMH), the industry leader in material handling innovation, is launching a new line of electric pneumatic forklifts with 48V and 80V models. This durable line is built to withstand outdoor terrain and work in various weather conditions, making them ideal for retail applications such as lumberyards, home centers, landscaping, and store support applications.

“Our goal at Toyota is to embrace the spirit of Kaizen – or continuous improvement – in everything we do and every product we offer,” said Tony Miller, Toyota Material Handling Senior Vice President of Engineering, Operations and Strategic Planning. “The new 48V and 80V Electric Pneumatic Forklifts set a new standard in quality material handling solutions, helping elevate work efficiency for operators with the integration of cutting-edge technologies and versatility across a wide range of tasks and terrains.”

These new models, featuring six different lift capacities ranging from 3,000 to 7,000 pounds, offer cost-effective and reliable solutions for end-users. Toyota’s innovative System of Active Stability (SAS) springs into action when operators encounter unanticipated loads and speed conditions. Additionally, Toyota’s Operator Presence Sensing System (OPSS) and the optional Seatbelt Interlock encourage operators to maintain a properly seated position with the seatbelt buckled, or travel and load handling operations will be limited.

Built with standard AC drive and lift motors, along with significantly lower noise and vibration levels this forklift provides a smooth operation. The regenerative braking system adjusts the speed of the truck when the operator’s foot is removed from the accelerator and conserves energy when speeds begin to slow by returning energy to the battery, increasing operational time, and improving the overall efficiency of the forklift. An optional Slope Assist feature maintains the speed of the forklift on a slope by switching the power mode of the truck.

The load-sensing power steering capabilities provide smooth handling operation for operators, while also keeping more power in the battery. In addition to the industry-leading lineup of material handling solutions, the new 48V and 80V electric pneumatic forklifts provide customers with superior performance options while maintaining energy efficiency.

About Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling offers material handling products and solutions, including forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet jacks, container handlers, automated guided vehicles, and tow tractors, along with aerial work platforms, fleet management services, and advanced automation engineering and design. Toyota’s commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, the hallmark of the Toyota Production System, extends throughout more than 230 locations across North America. With access to an industry-leading lineup of material handling products, Toyota dealers are uniquely positioned to help solve wide-ranging challenges in warehousing and distribution. Built for every application, Toyota can provide the most complete set of solutions for material handling, automation, energy, advanced logistics, and warehouse optimization. For more information or to learn more, visit ToyotaForklift.com.