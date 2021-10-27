Toyota Material Handling Launches New Electric Pneumatic Forklift Models

COLUMBUS, Ind. (October 26, 2021) — Toyota Material Handling is introducing two new versatile solutions designed to handle any indoor or outdoor applications with reliable, powerful performance.

The all new Toyota 48V and 80V Electric Pneumatic Forklifts are powered by Toyota-designed AC motors and built with operators in mind to elevate operational efficiency and productivity. These forklifts offer maintenance-free operation, programmable performance, and a power-select function for customization based on application and driver preference. With a maximum capacity range from 3,000 to 4,000 lbs. (48V) and 4,000 to 17,500 lbs. (80V), they are designed to handle a wide range of tasks, both indoors and out.

“When it comes to selecting the right solution for every need, fleet managers will no longer be forced to choose between greater power and efficiency,” said Bill Finerty, TMH Senior Vice President of Sales. “The Toyota 48V and 80Ve Electric Pneumatic Forklifts combine maximum power and efficiency, giving them the versatility to tackle the toughest jobs in any environment.”

The new Toyota Electric Pneumatic Forklifts feature several productivity-enhancing innovations including electric power steering, regenerative braking and standard speed control, helping to extend battery life and reduce the frequency of battery changes.



These premier features are complemented with the inclusion of Toyota-designed wet disc brakes that deliver smooth, quiet, and efficient performance in both indoor and outdoor applications and require little to no maintenance or replacement during the life of the forklift. The low cost of ownership and overall value of these new models provide solutions that can positively impact customers’ bottom lines.

The simple driver interface and exceptional visibility, combined with Toyota’s proprietary System of Active Stability (SAS) technology and advanced ergonomic features lend the new Toyota Electric Pneumatic Forklifts superior handling capabilities and industry-leading operational safeguards.

Additional environmental options such as rugged steel cabins complete with windshields and wipers are available, while both models come standard with the unparalleled reputation and quality inherent in products manufactured with the world-renown Toyota Production System (TPS) and backed by the hallmark Toyota 360 Support and service guarantee.

Learn more about the power, productivity and versatility of these new models in Toyota Material Handling’s growing lineup of electric forklifts at ToyotaForklift.com.

About Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling offers material handling products and solutions, including forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet jacks, container handlers, automated guided vehicles, and tow tractors, along with aerial work platforms, fleet management services, and advanced automation engineering and design. Toyota’s commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, the hallmark of the Toyota Production System, extends throughout more than 230 locations across North America. With access to an industry-leading lineup of material handling products, Toyota dealers are uniquely positioned to help solve wide-ranging challenges in warehousing and distribution. Built for every application, Toyota can provide the most complete set of solutions for material handling, automation, energy, advanced logistics, and warehouse optimization. For more information or to learn more, visit ToyotaForklift.com.