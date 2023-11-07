Tali Hooper with Atlantic Logistics named in Inaugural Class of Rising Stars in Logistics

Tali Hooper, Logistics Specialist for Atlantic Logistics has been named among eight honorees in Jacksonville Business Journal’s Inaugural Class of Rising Stars in Logistics. According to the weekly northeast Florida business publication, Jacksonville is a growing city that attracts a younger demographic of professionals who have started their careers in the burgeoning region and will help to shape the city’s profile. The Rising Stars program has recognized young leaders in real estate, law, finance, and the new logistics category.

Hooper coordinates North American load matching and freight tracking within a wide network of carriers that focuses on flatbed services. She is an avid learner about logistics and is dedicated to her customers, friends, family, church activities, and volunteers for many non-profits to help those in need.

For the Rising Star designation, Hooper stated, “The biggest lesson I have learned so far is that customer service and relationships are most important. If you have a good relationship and you are honest with your customers, you can work through any problems that may arise,” she said. “My ultimate career goal is to continue growing and making a difference in our industry and the community. I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue learning new skills throughout my career. It will be extremely rewarding to be able to apply what I learn to growing with our company.”

Hooper also shared the most rewarding moment of her career has been giving back to the community through the Jacksonville area Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program and Rethreaded in coordination with the company’s Atlantic Cares program. “I have been able to help families and children and appreciate how grateful they are to receive Christmas gifts through Toys for Tots, and with Rethreaded, to provide a fresh start for women who can live better lives.”

According to James Crichlow, Atlantic Logistics Chief Marketing Officer, Hooper is one of many team members that are attracting more professionals, especially women into the supply chain industry. “Tali inspires others through her dedication to the team and community,” he said. “We join the Jacksonville Business Journal in celebrating her and what she means to us. It’s a well-deserved honor.”

About Atlantic Logistics: Atlantic Logistics was founded in 2001, as a Jacksonville, Fla. based, women-owned business by Rob Hooper, Jr.’s mother Evie Hooper, and his father Bob Hooper. The company has experienced record growth, moving more than 30,000 loads and generating $55 million in total revenue in 2022. Utilizing the industry’s latest systems and methods in load-tracking, digital freight matching, and transportation management software, the company constantly looks for ways to improve to meet industry and consumer needs. Atlantic Logistics is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. For more information, call 800.940.8712 or visit https://www.shipatlantic.com.