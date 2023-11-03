The Logistics Matters podcast: Art Eldred of Vargo on the rise of AS/RS; Holiday shopping forecasts | Season 4 Episode 42

About this week's guest

Art Eldred is vice president and growth officer at Vargo. He has over 20 years of supply chain expertise, specializing in e-commerce fulfillment solutions. He leads cross-functional teams, including consultants, mechanical, controls, and software engineers.

Eldred’s early career with a startup electromechanical software company provided invaluable insights into highly successful software organizations. His extensive knowledge of material handling technologies, coupled with software integration, brings valuable experience to his role at Vargo.

Eldred serves as an advisor to numerous supply chain C-level executives, offering insights on best practices, new technologies, and software integration. His designs are often recognized for their impact and have been featured in industry publications and conferences.

