The Logistics Matters podcast: Art Eldred of Vargo on the rise of AS/RS; Holiday shopping forecasts | Season 4 Episode 42

Automated storage and retrieval systems are finding more applications in warehouses as distribution facilities can’t find enough workers to fulfill a growing number of orders. We discuss their benefits and use cases. Also: Holiday shopping forecasts; truckers aid armed forces members.

November 3, 2023
About this week's guest
Art Eldred

Art Eldred is vice president and growth officer at Vargo. He has over 20 years of supply chain expertise, specializing in e-commerce fulfillment solutions. He leads cross-functional teams, including consultants, mechanical, controls, and software engineers.

Eldred’s early career with a startup electromechanical software company provided invaluable insights into highly successful software organizations. His extensive knowledge of material handling technologies, coupled with software integration, brings valuable experience to his role at Vargo.

Eldred serves as an advisor to numerous supply chain C-level executives, offering insights on best practices, new technologies, and software integration. His designs are often recognized for their impact and have been featured in industry publications and conferences.






