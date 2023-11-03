OOIDA launches 17th Truckers for Troops campaign

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is launching its 17th annual Truckers for Troops campaign, a two-week fundraising effort that supports U.S. military personnel overseas and veterans here at home, the association said this week. The program runs from November 6 through November 20, and commemorates Veterans Day, November 11.
Truckers can join the effort by making direct donations or via OOIDA membership.
OOIDA, which represents small-business truckers, launched Truckers for Troops in 2007 as a way to support service personnel stationed in combat zones, sending care packages to troops around the world. The program grew to also support veteran facilities, including those assisting or housing wounded, disabled, or homeless service members.
To date, the organizition has raised more than $750,000 and sent more than 3,273 care packages, serving more than 32,276 military members. The group has also sent aid packages to 65 facilities caring for wounded, disabled, and homeless veterans, including the Veterans Community Project, a charitable organization that provides housing and support to veterans in several states.
From November 6-20, OOIDA will donate 10% of each new member registration fee or membership renewal to the program, matching the percentage dollar-for-dollar. Truckers can also make separate donations to the program directly to OOIDA.