OOIDA readies for Truckers for Troops campaign

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is preparing to launch its 16th annual Truckers for Troops campaign, a fundraising effort that supports U.S. military servicemen and women serving in combat zones around the world. The campaign will be held November 7-14, in conjunction with Veteran’s Day, next Friday, November 11.

An OOIDA tradition since 2007, Truckers for Troops raises money to send care packages to troops overseas and also supports veterans facilities across the country, including those assisting or housing wounded, disabled, or homeless service members. OOIDA has raised more than $729,000 and sent more than 3,200 care packages, supporting 39,252 members of the military, via Truckers for Troops over the past 15 years.