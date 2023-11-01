Revolutionizing Supply Chains: The Impact of IoT on Connected Logistics

The global Connected Logistics Market exhibited significant strength in 2020 and is projected to maintain a steady upward revenue growth rate. The Bluetooth sensor and button segments are poised for the most substantial growth, offering lucrative opportunities for industry participants. Connected Logistics encompasses a set of interrelated communication devices, linkages, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies that enhance crucial logistics processes by transforming them into more personalized operations. This involves the sharing of data, information, and facts with supply chain partners. The connected logistics market is still in its nascent stage and can be defined as a network of interconnected devices used by logistics and IoT solution providers to gain visibility into warehouse, shipping, and associated logistics processes, such as order fulfillment, financial transactions, and shipping. It aids in making more efficient business decisions by identifying critical bottlenecks, facilitating vital decision-making.

Logistics connectivity is gaining traction in both developed and developing regions due to technological innovations in product delivery, increased adoption of Logistics 4.0, growth related to Data and Analytics, cloud technology, a rising demand for connected devices, and expanding application areas among end users. Additionally, factors like IoT-related growth, increasing mobile demand, greater internet penetration, and the abundance of smart devices are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities. Nevertheless, the challenge of implementing connected logistics is anticipated to hinder market growth during the forecast period. Currently, the Sensor Node Segment dominates the Global Connected Logistics Market.

Companies Profiled in the report:

The connected logistics marketplace ecosystem includes technology providers such as AT&T Inc., Eurotech Spa, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technology Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics and Freightgate Inc. among others, providing many of the IT and non-IT components needed for connected logistics software and platforms, as well as consulting, integration, and implementation and services support services for the connected logistics platform.

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Connected Logistics Upcoming growth:

Connected logistics is poised for significant growth in the coming years as businesses increasingly recognize the transformative potential of data-driven supply chain management. The integration of IoT devices, advanced analytics, and AI-driven algorithms promises to enhance visibility, efficiency, and real-time decision-making in the logistics sector. With the ability to monitor the movement of goods, optimize routes, predict maintenance needs, and reduce costly delays, connected logistics solutions are set to revolutionize the industry, reduce operational costs, and deliver superior customer experiences. As supply chains become more complex and global, the adoption of these innovative technologies is expected to accelerate, driving the growth of the connected logistics market and ushering in a new era of smart, responsive, and sustainable transportation and distribution networks.