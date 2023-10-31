TriumphPay adds Coyote Logistics to its freight industry payments network

The TriumphPay freight industry payments platform continues to expand its reach across the sector, today adding top-30 U.S. freight broker Coyote Logistics to its open payments network.

The move comes two months after Dallas-based TriumphPay added motor carrier Knight-Swift Transportation to the network, saying that cooperation would make transactions more transparent and secure. The firm has been adding users since it paid $97 million in 2021 to acquire HubTran, a provider of back-office transportation industry software that it said helped it to automate financial transactions for shippers, third party logistics providers (3PLs), and carriers.

With the addition of Coyote Logistics, TriumphPay touches approximately $47 billion in unique brokered freight transactions, saying its payments network reviews invoices more quickly and efficiently than traditional methods in a secure data exchange.

"The carriers in our network play a critical role in our success as a business, so it's important we get their experience right. Whether you're an owner-operator or manage a fleet, fast and reliable payment is what keeps business moving,” Pat Campbell, chief operating officer at Coyote Logistics, said in a release. “With TriumphPay, we're making the payment process with Coyote even easier so carriers can focus more on growing their businesses."