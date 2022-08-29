RoadOne Adds Wilmac Enterprises to its National Distribution and Logistics Network

Randolph, Massachusetts, August 29, 2022 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, distribution and logistics services company, announces today further growth of its national footprint with the acquisition of Wilmac Enterprises, LLC, a domestic intermodal and drayage company, based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Going forward, Wilmac Enterprises will roll into RoadOne’s Southwest division in order to expand the company’s U.S. domestic intermodal capabilities. Wilmac has 75 drivers spread out across Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee and Newark, New Jersey.

Wilson Correa, the President & Co-Founder of Wilmac Enterprises, LLC, will remain with the company as a strategic advisor for RoadOne. Yomaira Funes will take on the role of Director of Operations running the day-to-day operations of the business and working with RoadOne’s senior leaders to expand domestic intermodal operations across the nation.

“Joining the RoadOne organization further reinforces our commitment to reliable, safe, quality services and delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction. We’re pleased to be part of RoadOne’s vast, national footprint that provides a broad scope of key logistics and distribution services that strengthen today’s supply chains,” said Wilson Correa, President & Co-Founder of Wilmac Enterprises, LLC.

RoadOne’s family of companies are supported by strong fuel, truck and insurance purchasing capabilities, national warehousing and depot services, as well as the advanced, end-to-end TMS TrueVision technology platform.

“Through strategic acquisitions we are working to build a comprehensive national network that delivers the logistics, distribution and intermodal services that provide beneficial cargo owner shippers, steamship lines and forwarders with the agility, flexibility and reliability their supply chains require, especially in today’s challenging marketplace. We know that Wilmac will be an excellent addition to the RoadOne family of companies, supporting our vision with their experience, high level of customer service and focus on quality,” said David McLaughlin, CFO & COO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

Nonantum Capital is a mid-market private equity group based in Boston with strong transportation expertise that is a financial sponsor of RoadOne. They support RoadOne’s growth efforts and business expansion into new market sectors via both acquisition and organic growth.