NewCold expands automated cold storage warehouse in Indiana

The Dutch cold chain logistics company NewCold today opened a $300 million facility in Indiana that it calls one of the largest and most advanced cold storage facilities in the world.

The “highly automated” warehouse is capable of running 24/7, thanks in part to using power generated from a variety of sources so it can be grid-independent and operate about 50% more energy-efficiently than traditional warehouses, the company said.

Phase one of the Lebanon, Indiana-based building has been operational for almost a year with a capacity of 100,700 industrial pallet positions. Construction of phase two is now underway and will see its capacity double to over 200,000 industrial pallet positions when becomes operational in Summer 2024.

According to the company, the project has proceeded despite challenges ranging from pandemic lockdowns and port congestion to transport and labor shortages. “The day after we decided to develop this facility the United States was shut down due to COVID. That we are here today is a testament to the significant contribution and collaboration of many partners and stakeholders in the Indiana state government, Boone County, and the City of Lebanon,” Jonas Swarttouw, executive vice president, and chairman of NewCold in North America, said in a release.

NewCold says it operates a total of 15 automated and energy-efficient warehouses on three continents with over 1.2 million pallet positions.



