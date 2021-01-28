Alaska Cargo and Cold Storage expands in Anchorage

Alaska Cargo and Cold Storage, LLC (ACCS) is expanding its cold chain capabilities with a large development adjacent to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), the company said this week.

ACCS signed a 55-year ground lease with the State of Alaska to build a 700,000 square-foot climate-controlled storage facility at ANC, the world’s sixth busiest cargo airport. The facility will include 32.5 million cubic feet of cold storage space, greatly expanding the region’s cold chain services.

“We’re excited about the potential this integral piece of the global cold chain has to make Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Alaska a more attractive place for global companies to do business,” Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a press release announcing the project.

ANC is within nine-and-a-half hours of 90% of key markets in Asia, Europe, and North America, officials said.

ACCS leaders say the project will help transform the region’s logistics capabilities, noting that ANC is known as a “gas-and-go” location due its limited supply of warehouse and transfer facilities. The ACCS development will be runway-adjacent and within a Foreign Trade Zone, positioning the region as a key cold chain transfer hub for global air cargo carriers, they said.

“The facility will serve as the cold storage gateway between the Americas, Asia, and Europe, and further integrate Alaska into the global cold chain,” said Chad Brownstein of ACCS.

The facility will be constructed in phases. The first phase will be roughly 190,000 square feet with plans to begin construction in the second half of 2021. When fully completed, the facility will offer cold and warm storage, quick cargo, and general warehousing options, logistics services, and auxiliary space for tenant offices, according to ACCS.

ACCS is a joint venture between Brownstein, CEO of industrial investment and development firm Rocky Mountain Resources, and McKinley Capital Management, LLC, led by Rob Gillam.