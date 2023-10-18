Supply chain analytics market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies is expected to drive revenue growth of the global supply chain analytics market over the forecast period. Growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs is expected to propel global supply chain analytics market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of supply chain analytics across industries to enhanced decision-making capabilities is expected to boost growth of the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period

The cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based supply chain analytics solutions across various industries is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the solution segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of supply chain analytics solutions by end-users.

Increasing adoption of demand analysis & forecasting solutions among end-users to reduce inventory cost is expected to drive revenue growth of the demand analysis and forecasting segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, the manufacturing segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of supply chain analytics in the manufacturing sector.

Factors such as robust presence of international supply chain analytics solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

In September 2019, Arcadia Data Inc. was acquired by Cloudera, Inc. This acquisition helped Cloudera to boost time-to-insight for data analytics.

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Cloudera, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, and Savi Technologies, Inc.

