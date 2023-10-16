Scott Bender Joins ID Label as Vice President of Sales

LAKE VILLA, Ill., October 16, 2023 – ID Label, one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of barcode labels, recently hired Scott Bender to head its robust sales team and oversee its continued growth. Bender has more than 25 years of sales experience, with strong leadership skills building sales teams and driving revenue. He previously worked at Decker Communications, where he oversaw sales and marketing before taking on the role of chief operating officer. He also held several sales and operations positions in the paper and packaging industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to ID Label,” said Gregg Schiltz, chief operating officer at ID Label. “Scott’s background in culture building is an ideal fit as we continue our pace of growth and look to build out a team of knowledgeable sales consultants to serve our customers with innovative products.”

“I’m elated to join the team at ID Label,” said Bender. “With a strong sales team and smart products already in place, I look forward to building on this successful foundation to help us achieve our ambitious goals.”

About ID Label

Since 1994, ID Label has been one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of custom, variable-information barcode labels and asset tags. The company’s solutions are used by thousands of global organizations to keep their businesses moving with efficiency, speed and accuracy. Our expert sales consultants are passionate about working with our customers to provide smart ideas and innovative products. We provide design, production, signage and nationwide installation services for organizations in the warehousing, logistics, supply chain, manufacturing, electronics, calibration, medical, laboratory, lumber and library markets. To learn more, visit https://www.idlabelinc.com/.