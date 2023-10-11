Westfalia Technologies Welcomes Industry Veteran Erlan Rice As Vice President

York, Pa. - October 11, 2023 - Westfalia Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of innovative automated warehousing and parking solutions, is proud to announce Erlan Rice as the new VP of Control Systems and Support. In this role, Erlan will add to the talented hardware and software professionals of Westfalia’s control systems engineering and support departments. Erlan will collaborate with these teams to increase quality deliveries and enhanced support services to Westfalia’s expanding portfolio of Fortune 500 clients.

Dan Labell, President and Founder of Westfalia Technologies, is excited to bring Erlan’s expertise onboard, stating, “Erlan’s diverse experience in control systems and electromechanical design, combined with his success in developing engineering and support teams, will be instrumental as we continue to grow these critical teams. This growth is key in enabling Westfalia to deliver the highest quality warehouse automation and automated parking solutions to our clients.”

Erlan brings 40 years of experience in management solutions, including 25 years engaging in developing multi-disciplinary teams at global locations for successful deployments and service. This cross functional experience will serve the Westfalia teams well as they work to enhance three key areas of Westfalia: Controls Engineering, Solutions Delivery, and Systems Support.

His new role will enhance internal channels of communication, enabling teams to integrate more seamlessly. He notes that there are two key approaches in initially moving to improve these teams.

“Our primary focal points are to integrate and refine the team’s approach by using systematic, well-documented processes to increase efficiencies and cross-train internal team members to better utilize the existing workforce,” said Erlan. “In addition, we plan to bring added talent and resources on board to reinforce our teams as we move to support Westfalia’s growing market share.”

Erlan added, “Our goal is to take Westfalia to the next level, not just in terms of market share, but also in terms of the technology solutions and associated support that we deliver.”

Outside of Westfalia, Erlan enjoys being a private pilot and he’s an avid motorcyclist. Erlan can be found in the Black Hills of South Dakota, just a short drive away from Mount Rushmore.

About Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

Westfalia Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative automation solutions to a wide range of industries. Our cutting-edge technology and industry expertise allows us to deliver tailored solutions that optimize warehouse, distribution center, or parking garage operations while maximizing efficiency and space savings. We design, manufacture, and develop our technology in-house, ensuring control, quality, and after-market support. To learn more about Westfalia’s products, including automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), automated layer pick systems, conveyors, and Savanna.NET® warehouse execution systems, and automated parking solutions, please visit www.WestfaliaUSA.com.