Bonded Logistics Welcomes Jerry Brown as New Vice President of Operations

Bonded Logistics, a provider of integrated third-party logistics (3PL) solutions, announces that supply chain industry veteran Jerry Brown has joined the company as Vice President of Operations over the logistics division.

“We are pleased to welcome Jerry to the Bonded leadership team,” states Scott Carr, Co-owner and President of Bonded Logistics. “He brings a diverse background in logistics and supply chain operations through the various positions he has held with some notable companies. We feel confident that he will make a significant contribution to our facility network and company operations as whole.”

Brown previously served as Director of Operations at Kuehne + Nagel, Inc., where he was responsible for areas such as staffing, maintenance, service performance, and continuous improvement for the Midwest Region. Prior to that, he held various positions managing multiple supply chain functions for companies such as Neovia Logistics, CEVA Logistics, and Exel, Inc. Brown will report to Dave Jesse, Chief Operating Officer at Bonded Logistics.

“Jerry is a proven leader in third party logistics solutions and I am extremely pleased that he has chosen to join us,” says Jesse. “Our warehousing division has seen continued growth in the areas of distribution, manufacturing support, and e-commerce fulfillment. With Jerry’s diverse experience and expertise, we feel strong that trend will continue well into the future.”

The logistics division of Bonded, celebrating 50 years of service in 2022, offers customized warehousing solutions to support the supply chain needs of clients across a broad range of industries. As VP of Operations, Brown will be responsible for operational excellence across all 10 of Bonded’s logistics facilities, including providing strategic direction on processes, reporting, improvements, and personnel.

“I am excited to lead the operations team at Bonded,” states Brown, who brings over 30 years of supply chain and operations experience to Bonded Logistics. “My background and previous work experience has helped me understand the importance of outsourced logistics operations to meet today’s demands. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation that Bonded has in place.”

About Bonded Logistics

Bonded Logistics is a technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Charlotte, N.C with over 2 million sq. ft. of facility space spread across 11 locations in NC. Privately owned and operated, Bonded integrates warehousing, contract packaging, and transportation services to offer a single-source supply chain solution for their broad client base. Celebrating 50 years in business in 2022, Bonded Logistics is committed to providing its clients with customized, innovative, and superior solution-based logistics. For more information, please visit www.bondedlogistics.com.