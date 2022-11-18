RBW Logistics a World Class 3PL Welcomes a New Vice President of Sales

After earning his Bachelor's Degree in Kinesiology from the University of North Carolina, Mark spent nearly two decades in wholesale distribution, where he has extensive experience in Sales, Customer Service, Operations, and Management. For the past 12 years, Mark was the Customer Service Manager for Europa Sports Products, the nation's largest sports supplement distribution company. During his tenure with Europa, Mark led 5 divisions with over 40 direct reports across the United States.



“I’m very excited to join the team at RBW. Given the current challenges with the supply chain, I’m ready to jump in and help our customers solve their logistical problems right away. RBW’s history of being a trusted partner to our customers is something I admire; I look forward to making a difference!” said Lindley.

Frank Anderson, CEO of RBW Logistics, explains, "Mark joins the RBW team at a pivotal time with the many supply chain challenges the world is facing. We are excited to have Mark join our experienced team of professionals that make RBW the best in the industry."

About RBW Logistics

RBW Logisitcs is a third-party logistics company headquartered in Augusta, GA, with operations in Georgia and South Carolina. Our company is an industry leader that specializes in serving the Southeastern region with world-class logistics functions. What we do is something different. Something significant. Something more. We work closely with our customers to find creative and innovative solutions to problems to propel businesses to success.