VARGO® to Integrate OPEX® Sure SortTM and Perfect Pick® Technology into COFE® Software

VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions, has successfully integrated OPEX® Corporation’s Sure SortTM and Perfect Pick® technologies into its COFE® warehouse execution system (WES) for a leading, national beauty retailer.

This project started with tackling an existing omni-channel distribution center to process 750,000 units per day by upgrading automation across functions of the operation. Six OPEX® Perfect Pick® ASRS’ aisles with 50,000 storage locations have reduced touches in reserve storage. Additionally, two OPEX® Sure SortTM systems have provided an automated alternative to putwalls. VARGO®’s COFE® WES works harmoniously with both OPEX® technologies to orchestrate the flow of work through the automation.

“The vendor partnership with OPEX® for this project, and others like it, is one we are very proud of,” said Bart Cera, CEO. “COFE® allows us to select the right automation to fit our client’s need, while keeping operations seamless with creative design and application. We are excited to be an instrumental part of our client’s success and proud to partner with OPEX® to transform our client’s supply chain efforts.”

Part of a multi-project initiative, the key advantage of this technology is the ability to use VARGO®’s COFE® WES to seamlessly integrate multiple automation technologies within one building, allowing it to work alongside existing manual fulfillment processes. The addition of these new automation technologies has resulted in improved productivity and increased capacity, allowing them to all work together with traditional, manual fulfillment processes.

The full project was completed in Summer of 2023.

