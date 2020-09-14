VARGO® rollout of COFE® 4 includes cloud-based option

HILLIARD, Ohio (Sept. 14, 2020) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, today announced that it has developed a cloud-based version of its Warehouse Execution System (WES). The cloud-based version of the WES is now an option as part of VARGO®’s rollout of COFE® 4.

VARGO®’s Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE®) is the industry’s first waveless warehouse execution system (WES) software that organizes, synchronizes and optimizes for e-commerce orders and powers numerous leading retailers’ fulfillment centers.

This cloud-based version of COFE® is best suited to run off-premises as a cloud solution platform for low-mechanization fulfillment centers, according to Michael McSweeny, director of software at VARGO®. “Cloud-based solutions are attractive to chief information officers because they can provide a cost-savings and off-load hardware and IT security maintenance activities,” McSweeny said.

“With the growing trend in cloud-provided services, we are excited about adding this new deployment model to our product offering. With this cloud option, we are also offering a SaaS (software as a service) pricing model to reduce the burden of necessary upfront capital expenditure spend,” said Bart Cera, president and COO of VARGO®. “VARGO® continues to lead the industry in the WES space and these latest product enhancements and pricing flexibility further demonstrate the trend-setting ways in which we have impacted the e-commerce fulfillment industry.”

Several new features — social distance picking and enhanced order mining logic for example — are also available with the COFE® 4 release. In addition, McSweeny said, COFE® 4 is now also capable of running on Oracle’s version of Linux 7 as well as Red Hat / IBM. More information about COFE® and how it organizes and optimizes order fulfillment, can be found here.

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers changing e-commerce operations by designing fulfillment solutions differently than anyone else in the industry. For more than four decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — such as American Eagle, Gap and Forever21 — to improve material handling operations. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and continues to be a leader in its industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into its solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

—30—