CBRE Arranges 100,000-Sq.-Ft. Expansion for Growing Aerospace Company in Boulder County, CO

CBRE announced that Colorado-based aerospace company Tendeg leased 100,080 sq. ft. at the recently constructed Bolder Innovation Campus in Louisville, Colorado, for their new headquarters and an advanced manufacturing facility.

Tendeg leased the entirety of Building 1 at 1350 S. 96th St., just off Northwest Parkway. Built in 2022, the Class A industrial building has a 24-ft. clear height, ESFR sprinkler system, dock-high and drive-in loading, and 3,000 amps of available power.

CBRE’s Erik Abrahamson represented Tendeg in the lease, with Jeremy Kroner, also of CBRE, representing United Properties as the landlord.

“CBRE was able to listen to Tendeg's needs both from a location and facility standpoint and run an efficient process to secure a new expansion location close to their Colorado headquarters. The building’s open floor plan, high clear height, and readily available power will help Tendeg scale its operations in an efficient manner,” said Mr. Abrahamson, senior vice president, CBRE. “This transaction is the latest indicator of how the aerospace market in the northwest corridor continues to grow.”

Tendeg is a growing aerospace, research and development, and advanced manufacturing company founded and based in Colorado. The company has operated in the northwest corridor for over 20 years with two other facilities nearby, including its former headquarters, all within the Colorado Tech Center (CTC). The new facility will allow Tendeg to increase production of its deployable antennas used by aerospace and defense contractors across the U.S.

“The new Bolder Innovation Campus building is perfectly suited for our needs, and Tendeg is happy for the opportunity to continue to expand and stay within our Louisville home,” said Gregg Freebury, founder and CEO, Tendeg. “Our unique deployable antennas for satellites have gained extensive traction for both Government and commercial programs. Most of our contracts will be supporting a constellation of satellites. Consequently, we need to build a state-of-the-art facility for our growing team and increase our production rates. This will be our third facility in Louisville, and this phase of our growth has been generously supported by tax incentive plans from the City of Louisville and the State of Colorado.”

Tendeg’s commitment means the recently completed Bolder Innovation Campus is now fully leased. Comprised of two buildings totaling 200,000 sq. ft., the campus was built with unique finishes and sustainability considerations in mind, including a cool roof and daylight light sensors for exterior lighting. The campus also has enhanced structural steel in the speed bays to allow for future solar panel installation and conduit in the parking lot to accommodate future EV charger installation. The site is four minutes from U.S. Highway 36, 15 minutes from Boulder, and approximately 30 minutes from downtown Denver and Denver International Airport.

“Boulder County offers a highly educated, robust technology and advanced manufacturing workforce,” said Mindy Rietz, vice president of development, United Properties. “We’re thrilled to offer businesses like Tendeg the opportunity to expand into a new, class A project in a prestigious and high barrier to entry location.”

Overall industrial leasing volume was up in metro Denver in the second quarter of 2023 with over 2.9 million sq. ft. transacted, a 73% increase quarter over quarter, according to CBRE research.