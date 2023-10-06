OSM Named "Great Place to Work" for the Fifth Consecutive Year

OSM Worldwide, the fifth-largest nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel shipper, today announced the company has been named an official "Great Place to Work" organization for the fifth consecutive year. This annual award, considered to be "the global authority on workplace culture," recognizes organizations that stand apart from their peers in creating a workplace that goes above and beyond for their employees.

"We take tremendous pride in creating a work environment that attracts great people to our organization and keeps them here. This prestigious award is an excellent reflection of our collective efforts," said Eric Hermonson, vice president of human resources at OSM Worldwide. "At our organization's core, we value our people over our business results. Having won this certification for five consecutive years, we understand the value this designation brings. We are especially proud of this year's award because, over the past 12 months, we have added 52% more employees to our workforce while carefully ensuring our company culture remains intact."

In order to apply for recognition, companies must provide a detailed employer statement about company culture and background on people practices in the workplace, then submit it for staff members to complete engagement surveys. In total, 93 percent of OSM Worldwide employees surveyed said it is a great place to work, citing being treated fairly and having pride in their work as the top ranked reasons why.

"At the heart of this award is our people. They make this possible," said Gaston Curk, CEO at OSM Worldwide. "Recognitions like this demonstrate our commitment to our team, and for that, we're appreciative."

About OSM

OSM Worldwide is the fifth-largest nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel shipper delivering 98% of all shipments in 2 to 5 days. Ranked one of the fastest-growing companies on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for over a decade (#40 in 2023) as well as the Inc. 5000 list for 13 consecutive years (#2,649 in 2023), OSM is delivering more for clients through agile decision-making and a performance culture that advocates for their business growth and success. Headquartered just west of Chicago (Glendale Heights, Ill.) with additional facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide provides eCommerce and DTC package delivery to every address in the U.S. For more information, visit osmworldwide.com.

Media Contact

Bryan Tapella, OSM Worldwide, 1 312 766 5527, bryan.tapella@finnpartners.com, https://www.osmworldwide.com/