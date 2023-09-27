SPS Commerce acquires EDI system automation vendors Tiger and The Order Exchange

Retail network platform provider SPS Commerce Inc. today said it has acquired two of its long-time partners, the electronic data interchange (EDI) system automation vendors Tiger and The Order Exchange.

The deals come just two weeks after SPS also acquired TIE Kinetix, a European provider of supply chain digitalization including EDI and e-invoicing services.

None of the terms of those three deals was disclosed.

Minneapolis-based SPS says its retail network connects trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations. To date, more than 115,000 companies in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, and logistics have chosen SPS as their retail network.

In a statement, SPS said that buying Tiger expands its leadership in full-service EDI with system automation. It cited similar benefits from the Order Exchange deal.

“We are pleased to welcome The Order Exchange employees and customers to our growing network of global trading partners,” Archie Black, CEO of SPS Commerce, said in a release. “The Order Exchange and SPS have worked together for over eight years to serve customers in the EDI automation market. By welcoming The Order Exchange to SPS, our teams will be better equipped to continue providing an exceptional customer experience.”