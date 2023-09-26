Prologis adopts AI tool to judge new warehouse sites

TestFit says its platforms examines design, constructability, and costs

September 26, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
Logistics real estate specialist Prologis will use a real-time artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help them better judge the feasibility of new warehouse sites, the company said today.

The software comes from Dallas-based startup TestFit, which says its real estate feasibility platform provides insights into design, constructability, and costs in early-stage site planning.

In line with adopting its technology, Prologis’ investment arm, Prologis Ventures, had also co-led a $20 million “series A” round in 2022 in the seven-year-old firm, alongside Parkway Venture Capital and Perot Jain.

“Prologis is a great case study on how meaningful AI can supercharge the feasibility process,” Clifton Harness, TestFit’s CEO and co-founder, said in a release. “TestFit has helped existing customers speed up their site planning by as much as ten times. It’s incredible to see the success we’ve seen in multi-family applied in the industrial space.”

 

 

 

