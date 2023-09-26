Prologis adopts AI tool to judge new warehouse sites

Logistics real estate specialist Prologis will use a real-time artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help them better judge the feasibility of new warehouse sites, the company said today.

The software comes from Dallas-based startup TestFit, which says its real estate feasibility platform provides insights into design, constructability, and costs in early-stage site planning.

In line with adopting its technology, Prologis’ investment arm, Prologis Ventures, had also co-led a $20 million “series A” round in 2022 in the seven-year-old firm, alongside Parkway Venture Capital and Perot Jain.

“Prologis is a great case study on how meaningful AI can supercharge the feasibility process,” Clifton Harness, TestFit’s CEO and co-founder, said in a release. “TestFit has helped existing customers speed up their site planning by as much as ten times. It’s incredible to see the success we’ve seen in multi-family applied in the industrial space.”