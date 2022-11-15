Prologis unveils charging stations for 38 heavy trucks at California logistics sites

Real estate firm Prologis is continuing to install dozens of electric truck charging installations on its logistics properties as major states like California and New York push forward with long range plans to require all new trucks sold in 2045 and after to use zero emission power instead of internal combustion engines.

San Francisco-based Prologis today unveiled electric truck charging installations at two large sites in California, saying the effort was part of its Prologis Mobility platform, the company’s package of sustainability and electrification tools such as autonomous yard trucks, last-mile routing solutions, and fleet management services.

The two latest sites will enable Performance Team, a logistics provider owned by the ocean shipping giant Maersk, to simultaneously charge up to 38 of its Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 battery-electric trucks. The combined projects provide more than 4 megawatts of total installed charging capacity and are located in Sante Fe Springs and in the City of Commerce.

According to Prologis, the investment will help its customers transition their commercial fleets to zero emissions transportation, spanning from 18-wheel heavy duty trucks to agile last-mile vans. “Fleet electrification is a major priority for our customers and, as part of our Essentials platform, Prologis Mobility offers a turnkey solution that simplifies the transition to zero emissions vehicles,” Prologis Co-founder and CEO Hamid R. Moghadam said in a release. “This unique offering allows our customers to focus on their core business while making progress on their sustainability goals.”

El Segundo, California-based Performance Team says the stations are serving its current fleet of 24 EV trucks, which is slated to grow to 36 by the end of year, all used in Southern California for short-haul warehouse and distribution center operations.

The installations will also help keep the company in regulatory compliance with climate change goals in California, which has a target of 100% of passenger and light-duty truck sales to be zero emissions by 2035, adding drayage trucks that same year and medium- and heavy-duty trucks by 2045.

“We’d like to thank our logistics real estate partner Prologis for their efforts to support our decarbonization strategy goals. These new charging stations will enable faster turn times of our electric fleet while in our distribution centers and optimize our route deployment in sustainable ways,” Jason Walker, chief operating officer of Performance Team, said in a release.

