Kinimatic expands U.S. network: Adds 14 new Texas border locations

Randolph, MA, September 26, 2023 - Kinimatic, an agile, U.S.- based warehousing and fulfillment service platform, announces the strategic expansion of its national network with the addition of 1.6 million square feet of premium warehouse space in 14 locations between Laredo and Pharr on the southern Texas border. This expansion comes in response to the increasing demand for cross-border freight operations, driven by the growing trend of nearshoring between the United States and Mexico.

This expansion strengthens Kinimatic’s commitment to serving the evolving logistics needs of the region. These facilities will act as vital gateway connections to Kinimatic’s extensive network of over 200 facilities across 29 states, facilitating efficient cargo velocity to markets nationwide.

Nearshoring, the practice of relocating manufacturing and production operations closer to the home market, has gained significant momentum due to various factors, including supply chain disruptions and the desire to reduce lead times. Recent data from the Department of Commerce reveals a notable shift in U.S. import patterns, with imports from China decreasing 25% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Currently, China ranks third among suppliers of goods to the United States, following Mexico and Canada (Bloomberg news).

The 14 southern Texas warehouse facilities specialize in US Customs and Foreign Trade Zone operations, specifically designed to serve the influx of freight across the U.S. – Mexico border.

The 14 Southern Texas facilities feature a wide variety of logistics services:

- Oversized drop yards for special operations

- Cross-dock specific infrastructure and expertise

- Temperature controlled areas for special cargo

- Expertise and infrastructure for cargo consolidation and deconsolidation

- The ability to run large order delivery / pick and pack operations

- Merchandise inspections and quality classification

- Secure areas and 24/7 CCTV security systems

- Robust Warehouse Management Systems with customizable reporting

- Ability to handle oversized loads, bulk cargo and special heavy machinery projects

This strategic expansion underscores Kinimatic's commitment to meeting the evolving logistics needs of its customers, particularly in the context of the growing U.S.- Mexico nearshoring trend. Kinimatic remains dedicated to providing efficient, reliable, and technologically advanced logistics solutions.

“The Kinimatic model addresses the evolving need for supply chain agility and flexibility due to ever-changing global trade and market conditions. We’re committed to providing logistics and distribution solutions where and whenever the demand arises. Kinimatic remains dedicated to providing efficient, reliable, and technologically advanced logistics solutions,” said Kris Kellaway, president of Kinimatic. “We’ll continue to expand our national footprint, opening new markets and increasing warehouse capacity, to serve the fulfillment, distribution and container logistics needs of our clients.”

“With the addition of these 14 locations on the Texas border, the total Kinimatic footprint in Texas will be close to 5m square feet in combination with our other Texas-based facilities. Meeting the demand for cross-border logistics solutions is an important development that serves our customers’ inbound freight needs and allows Kinimatic to provide not only warehousing, but high velocity transload solutions, upwards of 400 per day if necessary, ” said Mike Shaw, COO at Kinimatic.