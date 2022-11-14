Kinimatic adds over 9 million square feet of on demand warehousing to its nationwide footprint

Randolph, Massachusetts, November 14, 2022 - Kinimatic, an agile, technology driven warehousing and fulfillment service network, announces today the addition of short term and on demand warehousing services across its national service network to respond to changing market dynamics. In addition, Kinimatic continues to expand its national footprint, opening new markets and increasing warehouse capacity to serve the fulfillment, distribution and container logistics needs of its clients. A larger, more flexible and geographically diverse distribution and storage footprint enables shippers to reduce supply chain risk and increase safety stock for greater supply chain resilience.

Kinimatic has over 30 million square feet of warehousing capacity across its national service provider network, and specializes in fulfillment, distribution and ecommerce, as well as transloading services at every major port.

The company recently added 9.2 million sq. ft. across six states: California, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Texas, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey and Virginia.



“In response to customer demand and an increased flow of transpacific imports to the U.S. East Coast, we’re expanding our national footprint to assist customers in circumventing congested ports and address changing market dynamics. We’ve also quadrupled our team in order to respond faster and support our growth,” said Kris Kellaway, President of Kinimatic.

Tom Fee has joined Kinimatic as Director of Business Development to support customers in addressing their supply chain challenges. Joining Kinimatic, Tom brings a variety of experience in account service positions and most recently was with ToolsGroup, a supply chain and retail planning technology service.

About Kinimatic

Kinimatic is a technology driven warehouse and fulfillment company with a vast national network of warehouse providers. Our broad range of services include 1-2 day delivery windows nationwide and transloading at all major ports. Other specialized services include: apparel & footwear logistics with automated facilities; food-Grade capabilities, including date code tracking and temperature control; Foreign Trade Zone & U.S. Customs Bonded locations at all major coastal and inland ports, and fulfillment locations across North America with same-day shipments and deliveries.