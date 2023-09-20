Fanuc builds one millionth industrial robot

Automation and robotic arm maker Fanuc this week said it had produced its one millionth industrial robot as tight labor markets around the world generate demand for its products.

The Japanese company says it has been in business for more than 50 years making robots that are used in production facilities all over the world to assemble, handle, package, paint, and weld products of every shape and size.

Fanuc developed its first robot in 1974 and entered the North American market in 1982, primarily as a supplier to the automotive industry. Today, the company has expanded to serve additional sectors including aerospace, agriculture, electric vehicles (EVs), food and beverage, consumer goods, medical, pharmaceutical, and warehousing.

“Companies are striving to achieve their goals as they face an increasing labor shortage,” Mike Cicco, president and CEO of FANUC America, said in a release. “Whether it’s a small shop or large assembly operation, we’re seeing more requests for easy-to-use automated solutions that will provide a quick ROI – FANUC is well-positioned to meet those needs.”