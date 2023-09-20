Redwood Logistics to Host "Sustainability in Logistics" Event

Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America and innovators of the logistics platform as a service (LPaaS), today announced the company will host the webinar "Sustainability in Logistics" on Tuesday, September 26th. The event will deliver an insightful exploration into the critical fusion between environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and sustainable practices within supply chain and logistics management.

Recent findings by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have accentuated the pressing need for sustainability in the transportation sector, attributing over 50% of nitrogen oxide emissions in the United States to it. These emissions gain further significance as heavy-duty trucks used by shippers and freight brokers for cargo transportation have emerged as a key contributor to the escalating emissions trajectory. Against this backdrop, Redwood is spearheading the dialogue on integrating sustainable practices into the logistics domain.

"The logistics industry plays a pivotal role in global trade and commerce, and as sustainability takes center stage in today's world, it's crucial for us to align our operations with larger ESG goals,” said Nate Greensphan, Senior Product Manager, Redwood. “Our Sustainability in Logistics events aims to provide concrete insights into the ways businesses can embrace sustainability and drive positive change while enhancing their own resilience."

Panelists Heidi DuBois from AEA Investors and Kristen Banks from PepsiCo. are set to join Greensphan for the webinar. Their insights from both a shipping and investing perspective will illuminate the challenges and opportunities associated with embedding sustainable practices across supply networks. Topics of discussion include the impact of progressive sustainable freight regulations and policies, successes of sustainable collaborations and partnerships and actions that can be taken to move supply chains towards a sustainable future.

“With the SEC requiring published disclosures on carbon emissions, supply chain partners need to have their own house in order,” continued Greensphan. “It is vital to have clarity into your own impacts when it comes to emissions, as well as be able to account for your customers.”

Redwood’s Sustainability in Logistics event comes on the heels of the company’s announcement of a new sustainability tool, Redwood Hyperion, launched in March 2023. Establishing Redwood as a leader in sustainability data in logistics, Hyperion supports carbon-neutral initiatives by automating detailed load-by-load emissions calculations, facilitating carbon credit purchases toward verified projects, and providing shareable progress reporting.

For more information and to register for the webinar, follow the link here: https://www.linkedin.com/events/esgexcellence-navigatingsustain7106027332158570496/theater/

To learn more about Redwood Hyperion and Redwood’s sustainability initiatives, follow the link here: https://www.redwoodlogistics.com/sustainability