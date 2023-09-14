ProvisionAI Named as Top Three Finalists for CSCMP’s 3 Vs Business Innovation Award

Franklin, TN September 14, 2023 – ProvisionAI, the only provider of a patented, optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces it has been named a Top Three Finalist for the First Annual 3 Vs Business Innovation Awards Contest, hosted by CSCMP. The award celebrates creativity and excellence in the world of entrepreneurship. ProvisionAI’s LevelLoad solution is a next-generation transportation scheduling tool that fixes replenishment by bridging the gap between supply planning and execution.

“This new genre of optimization software balances transportation costs and site capacities while meeting customer service goals,” says Tom Moore, Founder and CEO, ProvisionAI. “We are excited to be named to this prestigious list because LevelLoad is an innovative solution unique in the industry. It provides significant value for customers with savings in their transportation processes. We look forward to presenting our case at the CSCMP conference.”

A CSCMP announcement reads, “Due to overwhelming responses and truly exceptional entries, and after careful deliberation and consideration, our panelists have named ProvisionAI as one of the top three finalists of the 3 Vs Business Innovation Awards.”

The 3 Vs Business Innovation Award is based on Art Mesher's 3V's Framework on the supply chain discipline. Mesher is one of the foremost pioneers and thought leaders in the supply chain. The 3 V’s principles teach companies to harness visibility, embrace variability, and compete on velocity.

Nominees were asked about the problem or challenge their innovation addresses, how the innovation stands out from competitors, what makes it unique, and how it contributes to industry advancements. ProvisionAI's LevelLoad bridges the gap between planning and operations, eliminating current silos within an organization and evening out shipment schedules that consider network constraints. The result is that shippers can meet an increase in demand, eliminate the need to use non-preferred carriers, and fill trucks fuller.

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly launched the Innovations Awards Contest this year. After reviewing many outstanding entries from companies across various industries, the esteemed panel of judges has selected twelve finalists who have demonstrated exceptional innovation and transformative ideas. The top three finalists will present their case at CSCMP’s EDGE 2023 Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition in the exchange’s Innovation Theater on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

About ProvisionAI

ProvisionAI provides global manufacturers with a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. LevelLoad, the flagship offering, attains long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and overall lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and ratcheting down costs. The patented technology was developed over five years by a team of logistics optimization experts that studied shippers like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com.