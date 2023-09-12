Global Transport Solutions adds Ship Spares Logistics in latest acquisition

Global Transport Solutions (GTS), a logistics service provider specialized in supply chain solutions for the maritime industry, has acquired its fellow Dutch company Ship Spares Logistics (SSL), a marine logistics specialist providing barge deliveries, warehouse consolidation, and freight forwarding services.

According to GTS, the combination of the two companies will elevate their service offerings in marine spare parts logistics, leveraging the combined strengths, culture, and international network of both companies.

The move is GTS’ latest expansion, coming just seven months after its Marinetrans brand acquired another specialist in providing replacement parts and equipment for ships, Door to Deck Global Marine Logistics (D2D). Marinetrans was likewise the buyer in this deal, acquiring SSL from Burando Maritime Services, which calls itself a “one-stop-ship” service provider for the maritime and oil & gas industry.

In additional recent deals since 2020, GTS has also bought the companies Cargo Holland, a freight forwarder specialized in air freight solutions; WML AS, a time-critical logistics specialist focused on offshore- and specialized oil & gas market segments; Skytruck Forwarders, a marine logistics specialist in Singapore; Altus Norway, a ship spare parts and general logistics services provider; Airsped Logistics, a 3PL logistics service provider in Norway; and HERA Global Forwarding, a 4PL service provider specialized in logistics of ship spare parts.

“With a shared vision and complementing strengths, this collaboration with SSL is a natural progression. Together, we are able to redefine service standards in marine spare parts logistics, offering an even more comprehensive and integrated service portfolio to our clients at Marinetrans that is unrivalled in the industry. The acquisition of SSL reinforces our last-mile service offering, giving our clients a wider range of options,” John Burgstra, co-CEO at GTS, said in a release.





