ProvisionAI Named Finalist in Logistics UK’s Logistics Awards

Shortlisted for Logistics Technology Provider of the Year

Franklin, TN – September 12, 2023 – ProvisionAI, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces the company was shortlisted for Logistics UK’s prestigious Logistics Awards 2023. ProvisionAI is shortlisted for the Logistics Technology Provider of the Year.

“It is very exciting to be recognized in the US and abroad for our next-generation transportation scheduling tool that fixes replenishment by bridging the gap between supply planning and execution,” says Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAI. “This is a new genre of optimization software that balances transportation cost and site capacities while meeting customer service goals. We appreciate the recognition of this prestigious award.”

"Our industry has seen many key challenges in the past year to continue to deliver for customers, and the breadth of our dedicated sector's work is reflected in this year's awards shortlist," said David Wells, Chief Executive of Logistics UK. “Narrowing down the entries from the high-quality submissions has been incredibly difficult, and I don’t envy those selecting the final winners. I want to thank all those who entered and congratulate all our finalists. We are set for a thrilling night of celebration in December.”

Logistics UK is one of the biggest business groups in the UK, supporting, shaping, and standing up for efficient logistics. It is the only business group in the UK that represents all of logistics, with members from the road, rail, sea, and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods.

Finalists on the shortlist will go through a last round of independent judging by Logistics UK’s board, which consists of representatives from some of the country’s most influential logistics businesses. The winners will be announced in London at a celebratory event on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

ProvisionAI's innovative solution harnesses the power of demand and supply-planning systems and combines transportation data with the overall network's constraints. It performs daily optimization and generates a globally optimized replenishment transportation schedule, recommending early trucking capacity reservations across the entire network. To achieve this seamless flow, ProvisionAI employs standard operations research techniques and reinforcement learning—a cutting-edge AI approach—that effectively reduces transportation and warehouse costs. LevelLoad's results include fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions.

About ProvisionAI

ProvisionAI provides global manufacturers a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. LevelLoad, the flagship offering, attains long-term transportation planning objectives despite supply chain network constraints. The results include fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology was developed over five years by a team of logistics optimization experts that studied shippers like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit http://www.provisionai.com/.