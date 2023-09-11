Five From CPC Logistics Named NPTC National Driver All-Stars

ST. LOUIS, September 11, 2023 — Five CPC Logistics truck drivers from across the United States were named National Private Truck Council (NPTC) National Driver All-Stars at the annual NPTC National Safety Conference September 7 in Orlando, Florida.

Every year NPTC National Driver All-Star awards are given to private fleet truck drivers who have demonstrated high performance standards against their peers throughout the country based on customer service, safety, adherence to company standards, regulatory compliance and community service.

During the awards ceremony the NPTC individually recognized the below CPC drivers:

• Angel Aguilar, assigned to Toyota Quality Parts Express in Torrance, California

• Anthony Gann, assigned to Procter & Gamble in Browns Summit, North Carolina

• Jeffrey Moniz, assigned to Walgreens in Woodland, California

• Brenda Stewart, assigned to John Deere in Davenport, Iowa

• Dane Harris, assigned to Fabri-Kal in Burley, Indiana

“I was stoked when I found out I was chosen for this award and that I’d be going to the NPTC conference in Orlando,” Gann said. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work over the past 15 years, so it’s nice to know people are watching and taking notice, but this only makes me want to work even harder.”

Since the program began in 2009, the NPTC has named 109 CPC Logistics truck drivers as National Driver All-Stars.

“It is a great honor to be among the many great drivers from CPC who have also won this award,” Stewart said. “I am fortunate to have found a career I love with great people and customers to work with.”

CPC’s ranks also include 12 drivers inducted into the NPTC Driver Hall of Fame and more than 155 drivers who have driven 1 million miles or more without a preventable accident.

“I’ve been named CPC’s Driver of the Month twice, but I’ve never been honored with an award like this,” Aguilar said. “After 18 years facilitating outstanding customer interactions and maximizing company loyalty, it feels good to work for an organization that recognizes employees for their hard work.”

NPTC is the only national trade association in the United States exclusively dedicated to representing private fleets.

“This award is something I will cherish for many years to come,” Harris said. “CPC puts a lot of trust in me to be able to take care of our customers, and they can count on me to continue to get the job done right.”

About CPC Logistics

Headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, CPC Logistics is the leading provider of professional truck driver and warehouse logistics services across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and services private fleets and customers of all sizes. For more about CPC Logistics, visit cpclogistics.com.