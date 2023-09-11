Tower continues innovation streak with new product launch at CPHI Barcelona

Temperature-controlled container specialist Tower Cold Chain will be exhibiting its latest concept and products at the world’s largest pharmaceutical event, CPHI.

For the second consecutive year, Tower will be unveiling a new concept on its stand (3E72) which incorporates the company’s acclaimed robust, reliable and reusable passive container design with a brand-new innovation.

Alongside this, Tower will be showcasing its wide range of advanced, passive temperature-controlled solutions, which maintain thermally sensitive biotech and pharmaceutical shipments for 120 hours, without the need for manual intervention or a power source.

At its CPHI debut last year, the company saw plenty of interest in the launch of the KTEvolution – Tower’s lightest, manually handleable container, ideal for smaller shipments such as direct-to-patient, clinical trials and last-mile deliveries.

It can be expected that, akin to last year’s show, Tower Cold Chain’s latest products and updates will be similarly well received by attendees this year.

The double Queen’s and King’s Award for Enterprise-winning company has continued its rapid growth trajectory over the past year, introducing several new hubs across the globe and an all-new US Centre of Excellence in Philadelphia.

In addition, Tower has also appointed several new regional leads in the EMEA and US regions to further support customers and enhance access to localised expertise.

Tower Cold Chain’s CEO, Niall Balfour said: “After the success of Tower’s attendance last year, we are delighted to be returning to CPHI again and launch the latest addition to our range of robust, reliable and reusable containers.”

Members of various regional teams including APAC, Americas and EMEA will be on hand at Tower’s stand to share insights and demonstrate the company’s new advanced temperature-controlled products.

Taking place in Barcelona from 24th–26th October 2023, the event brings together industry experts to share insights, network, and discover the latest trends.

Niall concluded, “As the leading international pharmaceutical industry event, CPHI is the perfect place to share our exciting latest concepts and innovations with our new and existing customers and industry professionals.”