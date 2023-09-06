FourKites Launches My Workspace, Empower Customers with Instant, Customizable Supply Chain Insights

Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced the launch of My Workspace, a customizable dashboard that displays connected insights from across the FourKites product suite in a single, unified view. This seamless experience allows users to access critical supply chain insights faster than ever, while leveraging the FourKites platform as a single source of truth for the entire organization — from operational users to the C-suite.

“Our customers rely on FourKites for mission-critical insights across a variety of roles and teams within their organization — including the boardroom, where conversations around supply chains are now routine,” said Priya Rajagopalan, chief product officer at FourKites. “My Workspace surfaces the insights to fuel those conversations, resulting in greater visibility and control around critical elements of a company’s supply chain.”

Through this fully customizable interface, My Workspace users will see an instant snapshot of role-specific supply chain data as soon as they log into the platform. My Workspace is integrated across FourKites’ product suite, allowing users to see information such as on-time performance, emissions by mode, equipment by detention status and more — all in one single view.

Executives and operational users can configure My Workspace to their unique use cases:

- Executives are increasingly relying on real-time visibility data for strategic initiatives, such as improving customer experience and achieving carbon neutrality. To support those initiatives, My Workspace’s executive insights showcase historical data based on variables like completed shipments, orders, appointments and time slots so executives can monitor trends over time, track progress in their priority initiatives, and easily report them to stakeholders.

- Operational users can customize their view to show real-time insights from across the FourKites platform, allowing them to efficiently manage exceptions and make rapid decisions on active or planned orders, shipments, appointments and more.

My Workspace was announced today as FourKites kicks off its annual user conference, Visibility 2023. At the event, attendees will be able to view a My Workspace demo and receive training on the new interface at the New Visibility Experience booth. My Workspace will be available as an embedded feature to all customers and carrier partners on FourKites’ Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platform.

